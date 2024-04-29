HighPoint has introduced 8-channel PCIe Gen5 x16 NVMe switches and NVMe RAID product lines, TechRadar reports.

These devices are designed to host data-intensive software and integrate Broadcom’s PCIe Gen5 switching technology to utilize 16 Gen5 host bandwidth lanes directly from the CPU on Intel and AMD platforms.

HighPoint claims that this unique architecture allows each AIC/adapter to maximize data transfer performance for 8 independent device channels and support up to 32 NVMe devices through on-board connectivity.

The Rocket 1600 Series NVMe switches utilize built-in inbound drivers to create 2 Petabytes (2048 Terabytes) of storage using 61.44 TB Solidigm SSDs, provided they are already in use with the system.

HighPoint’s PCIe Gen5 NVMe AIC switching architecture integrates Broadcom’s 48-channel PEX89048 switching IC to provide 16 lanes of dedicated PCIe Gen5 upstream bandwidth, while guaranteeing 4 lanes of downstream bandwidth for each channel of the NVMe device.

The PCIe Gen5 and Gen4 switching architecture utilizes a technology known as “synthetic hierarchy” to isolate the host system operating system from any physical changes to the PCIe. This allows the AIC/Adapter to directly control the resource allocation for downstream PCIe channels and provides hot swap/plug-in capability.

The NVMe switch series consists of the Rocket 1628A, a 4-MCIOx8 PCIe Gen5 x16 NVMe adapter, the Rocket 1608A, an 8-M.2×4 PCIe Gen5 x16 NVMe adapter, and the Rocket 1528D, a 4-SlimSASx8 PCIe Gen4 x16 NVMe adapter.

The HighPoint RocketRAID 7600 PCIe Gen5 NVMe RAID Controllers and Adapters are based on the Rocket 1600 series of switches and provide RAID capabilities using HighPoint drivers that are compatible with NVMe drives from HighPoint’s partners. The Rocket 7600 series controllers/adapters can directly support up to eight NVMe M.2 or U.2/U.3/E3.S SSDs.

The NVMe RAID series includes Rocket 7628A, a PCIe Gen5 x16 to 4-MCIOx8 NVMe RAID adapter, Rocket 7608A, a PCIe Gen5 x16 to 8-M.2×4 NVMe RAID AIC adapter, and Rocket 7528D, a PCIe Gen4 x16 to 4-SlimSASx8 NVMe RAID adapter.

HighPoint says its PCIe Gen5 NVMe AICs will begin shipping worldwide in the third quarter of 2024.