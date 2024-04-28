One of the world’s most famous game developers, Hideo Kojima, spoke about the Ukrainian documentary 20 Days in Mariupol on his X page.

20 Days In Mariupol



Though overshadowed by news of new wars, successive earthquakes, and other disasters, the war in Ukraine continues to this day. This documentary captures the desperation over a 20-day period, from the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to… pic.twitter.com/HR35dhVmip — 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) April 28, 2024

“Though overshadowed by news of new wars, successive earthquakes, and other disasters, the war in Ukraine continues to this day. This documentary captures the desperation over a 20-day period, from the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the evacuation from Mariupol. Cut off from the outside world with no phones or internet, it portrays the reality of the “endless war” unfolding within. The film challenges the true meaning of journalism and the nature of war to those of us who take no notice of the avalanche of fake news on social media. “Wars don’t start with explosions; they start with silence.” These words, spoken quietly by the reporter at the beginning of the film, I cannot forget,” Kojima wrote on his page on X.

20 Days in Mariupol is a documentary about the siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol by Russian troops in February-March 2022 during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

Hideo Kojima is known for his Metal Gear Solid series of games – spy action games that actually have a powerful anti-war message. He is also known for his Death Stranding game, in which the author reflects on the importance of unity.