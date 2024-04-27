The family of Tupac Shakur is ready to sue rapper Drake for using the late artist’s voice in his track. Lawyer Howard King, who represents the interests of Shakur’s estate, sent a letter demanding that the rapper’s voice be stopped, calling it a “gross violation of Tupac’s publicity and legal rights,” Engadget reports.

Representing Shakur’s family, King urged Drake to remove the Taylor Made Freestyle track, otherwise he would use all legal means to make it happen.

This reaction was caused not only by the fact that the rapper’s voice was used without consent, but also by the track in which it was used.

Taylor Made Freestyle is dedicated to Drake’s long-standing feud with another rapper, Kendrick Lamar, who is a good friend of the Shakur family.

“The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult,” King wrote.

Drake in Taylor Made Freestyle also used artificial intelligence to create Snoop Dogg’s voice, but there have been no comments on this yet.