The University of Maine in the United States has unveiled the world’s largest polymer 3D printer, called Factory of the Future 1.0 (FoF 1.0). It is capable of printing objects over 29 m long, almost 10 m wide, and 5.5 m high. Engadget writes about this writes.

FoF 1.0 can dynamically switch between printing techniques to meet different aspects of complex jobs. It is suitable for a range of industries, including residential construction, infrastructure, and military vehicle development.

Most of the materials that this printer prints are recyclable. Therefore, they can be disassembled, shredded and printed again if desired.

This technology seems like a great way to quickly build large numbers of affordable housing. The AP suggests that the printer “could one day create entire neighborhoods.” Specifications indicate that it could print a modest one-story house in about 80 hours.