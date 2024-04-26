Reminders from Google Keep will appear in Google Tasks. The new functionality will be available throughout the year and will allow you to view, edit, and execute your Keep reminders in Tasks, Calendar, and Assistant.

This new feature will make Tasks the only solution for managing to-dos and reminders in Workspace.

Whether a user saves something from Keep, Gmail, Chat, Docs, Calendar, or Assistant, Tasks will make sure it’s up-to-date and accessible across all Workspace products.

Although Google Tasks doesn’t currently support location-based reminders, Google says that users will still be able to add time or location-based reminders to any note to get notified where and when they need to be.