Various information about AMD’s new Zen 5 processors is emerging as their official announcement approaches. So far, AMD is expected to announce Granite Ridge desktop processors with Zen 5 processor cores at Computex 2024 (in about six weeks).

However, Gigabyte’s website has already reported that the new AM5 motherboards already support the “upcoming AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors” with the latest beta BIOS updates. This confirms the name of the Ryzen 9000 series.

There are two new sources of information regarding AMD’s Strix Point processors. In case you don’t know, Strix Point is the code name for AMD’s upcoming mainstream mobile processors that offer up to twelve Zen 5 cores and an integrated RDNA 3.5 GPU.

One source comes from the ever-vigilant BenchLeaks bot, which spotted “AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000994-14_N” in the Geekbench results. The absence of processor specifications in the results is due to the work in a virtual machine. In addition, this engineering sample operates at a low clock speed of 2 GHz.

More information was found by @harukaze5719. The processor “100-000000994-19_Y”, also known as BirmanPlus-STX, appeared in the GravityMark GPU benchmark database. The new AMD processor, along with 32 GB of RAM, was able to successfully complete the GravityMark test in 4K resolution with an average frame rate of 13.6 FPS.

It’s not a lot of frames per second, but keep in mind that we’re talking about a preview version of an integrated GPU that runs a demanding test in 4K resolution; frankly, the fact that it even meets the test at all is pretty good. @harukaze5719 compared this result, which is similar to the Apple A17 Pro GPU and the mobile GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. Not bad for an engineering hardware sample on early drivers.

We are waiting for new rumors or official news on June 5 at Computex 2024!