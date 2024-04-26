The new Google Meet feature will allow seamlessly transferring calls between devices without having to hang up and reconnect, 9to5Google reports.

The user will be able to join the call from a smartphone, then move to the computer and when viewing the meeting from the PC, they will see the Switch here option.

This will allow you to switch the call from your mobile device while maintaining the current conversation. On the first device, you will see the message “Call switched to another device”.

The service will also feature Join here too, which will allow you to join a meeting from multiple devices at the same time.

This should also work in the opposite direction, from desktop to mobile, and is supported by Google Meet for Android, iOS, and the website.

This feature will be available to all Google Workspace users and users with personal Google accounts in the coming weeks.