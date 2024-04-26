Chornobyl Liquidators is a simulation game from the Polish studio Live Motion Games about the events of April 26, 1986, at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the feat of firefighters and liquidators of the largest man-made disaster in history.

Finally, the project, which started 5 years ago, got a release date. It also got a new publisher, the Polish Frozen Way. Chornobyl Liquidators will be released on Steam on June 6, 2024. The developers have released a new trailer for the game and several new screenshots.

And we have questions for the latter, because some of them make the game look… strange. There were definitely no posters “Let’s celebrate May 1!” in the Soviet times, the text was completely different, it was clearly the work of those who had only heard about those times. The names of fire stations were never written on cars in the opposite direction, as they are now on ambulances. Some items look anachronistic even for the USSR in 1986, and some clearly come from Poland, not the Ukrainian SSR.

At the same time, the game’s description on Steam reads: Chornobyl Liquidators is not a fantastic tale of exploring the Zone. It’s a story about real people facing a real threat — the CNPP disaster. Invisible radiation, KGB, difficult moral choices… Do you have enough courage and strength to take on this challenge?

But let’s not criticize the game too much in advance. Let’s wait for the release, especially since it’s not long away.

A year ago, we collected a selection of games about Chornobyl that did not have the word S.T.A.L.K.E.R. in their titles, and Chornobyl Liquidators was among them.