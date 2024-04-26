Blizzard announced that “after careful consideration” it will not hold the annual BlizzCon video game festival this year.

The publisher did not give a clear reason for canceling the event, but said that it was not an easy decision to make. The company said that news about its games will be available at Gamescom and other gaming events.

The studio also promised to provide more information about World of Warcraft: The War Within and the first DLC for Diablo IV – Vessel of Hatred.

Considering that the company is already owned by Microsoft, we should also expect some news at the annual Xbox exhibition in June. Blizzard notes that BlizzCon is not canceled forever and fans of the studio’s games can count on the event in the future.

It should be reminded that BlizzCon video game festival has been held annually since 2005. During the event, new games, project updates, interviews with developers, contests, etc. are presented.