Remedy Entertainment has announced several key changes to its management team, Wccftech reports. Chief Operating Officer Christopher Schmitz is stepping down and will leave the company on May 31.

Mikael Kasurinen has been promoted to Creative Director, sharing responsibility in this role with Sami Järvi, better known as Sam Lake. Kasurinen also joins Remedy’s core leadership team.

Christopher Schmitz has had various responsibilities during the past five years, with which he has helped in building the foundations of our multi-project model, and developing game project leadership, as well as selected support functions. I want to warmly thank him and wish him all the best in his next endeavors,” CEO Tero Virtala said in a statement.

Kasurinen and Järvi have worked together on several games. With the new creative director, the studio will be able to cope with scaling up its activities to two franchises at once, Alan Wake and Control.

Kasurinen has been working at Remedy for a long time. He first joined the Finnish studio in 2001 and left in 2010 to return in 2014. He worked as a level designer on Max Payne 2, lead game designer on Alan Wake, and game director on Control.

Kasurien will also lead the development of the Control sequel, which is currently in the proof of concept stage.

After the changes, the updated Remedy core management team looks like this: