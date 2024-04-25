Moondrop, a company known for its headphones and other audio devices, has introduced its first smartphone – MIAD 01 with 3.5 and 4.4 mm connectors.

MIAD 01 has a 6.7-inch curved OLED screen with 1080P resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. For music, there are 4.4 mm fully balanced and 3.5 mm SE interfaces, a flagship decoding chip, and an independent audio circuit.

Inside, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-core Mediatek Dimensity 7050 processor with Cortex-A78 clocked at up to 2.6 GHz and Cortex-A55 clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The MIAD 01 also has 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 2 TB using memory cards.

Everything is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. At the back, the smartphone has a dual 64MP camera and a 32MP front camera.

The price of Moondrop MIAD 01 smartphone on the company’s official website is $399, but the full device page is not yet available. The company is expected to release the device in China today, but there is no information about an international release yet.