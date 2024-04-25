Moondrop, a company known for its headphones and other audio devices, has introduced its first smartphone – MIAD 01 with 3.5 and 4.4 mm connectors.
MIAD 01 has a 6.7-inch curved OLED screen with 1080P resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. For music, there are 4.4 mm fully balanced and 3.5 mm SE interfaces, a flagship decoding chip, and an independent audio circuit.
Inside, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-core Mediatek Dimensity 7050 processor with Cortex-A78 clocked at up to 2.6 GHz and Cortex-A55 clocked at 2.0 GHz.
The MIAD 01 also has 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 2 TB using memory cards.
Everything is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. At the back, the smartphone has a dual 64MP camera and a 32MP front camera.
The price of Moondrop MIAD 01 smartphone on the company’s official website is $399, but the full device page is not yet available. The company is expected to release the device in China today, but there is no information about an international release yet.
Loading comments …