Now, refunds for priority access games will be made under the same conditions as for all other games, Valve has announced.

Valve offers refunds for any game purchased on Steam, no questions asked, provided that the user has requested a refund within 14 days of purchase and has not played the game for more than two hours.

But when Valve started allowing games to be played before their release through the Early Access and Priority Access programs, a loophole appeared: people could buy a deluxe edition of a game that provided priority access a few days before the release, complete the game before anyone else, and get a refund.

Now Valve is closing this loophole: for such games, the 14-day period will still start only from the moment the game is released, but now a refund will be possible only if the player has spent less than two hours in the game.