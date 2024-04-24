After the launch of the updated electric car Tesla Model 3, we have finally seen its most dynamic and sporty variant, which has received the familiar Performance designation. Along with it, the new Tesla Model 3 Performance sedan has received many changes.

For example, on the outside, there is a new front bumper with a spoiler, large 20-inch wheels with Pirelli P ZERO 4 tires, and a spoiler plate on the trunk lid. However, there were even more changes inside…

Thus, the Tesla Model 3 Performance sports sedan is based on the 2-engine all-wheel drive version of the model, but the new electric motors deliver much more power – a total of 510 “horses”. This provides acceleration from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 163 mph or 263 km/h. The 75 kWh battery provides a range of up to 296 miles or 476 km.

The matter was not limited to increasing power: the Tesla Model 3 Performance electric car received customizable shock absorbers, a stiffer suspension, a new “track” mode (already in its third version), improved brakes, etc. In addition, the interior of the Tesla Model 3 Performance attracts attention not only with a 15.4-inch front display and an 8-inch display for rear passengers, but also with sports seats with advanced lateral support and carbon fiber décor.

The price of the Tesla Model 3 Performance electric sports sedan in the US market starts at $53 thousand, excluding bonuses and subsidies, or even at $40.5 thousand (according to the manufacturer’s website, if all possible subsidies and fuel savings are taken into account). Deliveries of the first Tesla Model 3 Performance electric vehicles to customers are expected to begin this summer.