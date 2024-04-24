Famous insider Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming shared new details about Assassin’s Creed Hexe, one of the upcoming games in the series, which is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal and will be released as part of the Infinity platform in 2026.

Earlier, Vice President and Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Coté hinted that the game would be different from the previous ones and said that “not all games have to be 150-hour RPGs.”

From the short official teaser, we know that the game will rely heavily on witchcraft and that the events will take place in 16th century Central Europe during the Holy Roman Empire.

According to new reports from Henderson, Hexe will be more linear compared to previous games in the series, but will still have some open-world elements and a single protagonist, Elsa.

The footage of the game that Henderson received showed one of the heroine’s abilities, where Elsa, while escaping from a German soldier, uses the ability to take possession of a nearby cat, over which the player gains control to distract the soldier.

In general, the Assassin’s Creed Hexe gameplay showed a dark and gloomy environment on the cobblestone streets of the city. The game also plans to add a fear system inspired by the Jack the Ripper expansion for Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.