HMD today unveiled its first line of smartphones under the original HMD brand: HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse.

Every device in the new HMD Pulse line is self-repairable. HMD calls this “First Generation Repairability,” which allows device owners to replace a damaged display, bent charging port, or battery without having to have an engineering degree.

“We have our finger on the pulse, recognize consumer needs and anticipate market trends; refurbishment is the cornerstone of a new chapter in smartphone innovation. Forget the mundane, this is a new era of sophisticated smartphones filled with meaning,” says Lars Silberbauer, Chief Marketing Officer of HMD.

The HMD Pulse Pro has a 6.65-inch display with a resolution of 1612 by 720 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a maximum brightness of 600 nits, and NTSC color gamut of 70%.

The smartphone has two cameras at the back, a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. However, the main focus here is on the front 50-megapixel camera, which HMD calls “the best selfie camera on the market.” The smartphone has support for gesture navigation, which will use gestures to take selfies.

The Pulse Pro has 6/128GB and 8/256GB variants, IP52 water protection, a Unisoc T606 processor, a 5,000 mAh battery that will charge at 20W and which the company says can provide up to 59 hours of use.

The HMD Pulse and Pulse+ have the same screens and batteries with the same claimed operating time, IP52 water protection as the Pulse Pro, and the same Unisoc T606 processor. However, there are still some differences.

First of all, the Pulse+ will get only one variant with 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM, and the charging power is only 10 watts. At the back, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel camera and a depth sensor, but the front camera is only 8 MP.

At the same time, HMD Pulse, the last device in the first series of the original trio from HMD, will have a variant with only 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, a 13 MP main camera and an 8 MP front camera.

All smartphones will receive Android 14, 2 years of operating system updates and 3 years of quarterly security updates, side power buttons, which will also have built-in fingerprint scanners. The smartphones will also support facial geometry identification.

HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse will be available in Ukraine in May, and Pulse Pro will go on sale later. Prices of the devices in Ukraine have not yet been announced.