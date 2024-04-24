Ukrainian team Red Viburnum Studio presented a teaser trailer for their game F20. This is a first-person, single-player realistic survival horror game about survival during the war.

F20 takes place during the First World War, where the player, in the role of a soldier of the British Expeditionary Corps, will face all the horrors of warfare, encounter mysterious unexplained phenomena of supernatural origin and natural human fears, find the truth to make the right choice that affects not only his life…

Red Viburnum Studio was established in Odesa in October 2013, but the company’s director Volodymyr Horban started working on the project in 2022. Judging by the positions available on the company’s website, F20 is being developed on the Unreal Engine 5.