Xiaomi will be the first company to launch a smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. This was reported by Android Authority.

Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro will be the first smartphones to receive the new chip from Qualcomm, which is expected to be presented in the fall. This information was shared by insider Yogesh Brar.

Xiaomi still has the exclusive first launch rights for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Followed by both OnePlus & iQOO Lineup includes Xiaomi 15 / 15 Pro, OnePlus 13, iQOO 13 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 23, 2024

Next in line for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be OnePlus and IQOO with OnePlus 13 and IQOO 13, respectively.

Qualcomm has already confirmed the existence of the processor. The chip is expected to be released in October, it will be manufactured using TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology and will use special Oryon CPU cores. It is also reported that the chip will have FastConnect 7900 connectivity with built-in UWB capabilities.

Last year, Xiaomi also became the company that received exclusive rights to produce the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.