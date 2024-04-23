Meta is updating the name of the operating system for Meta Quest headsets and making it open for use by other developers. This is stated in the company’s blog.

The OS will now be called Meta Horizon OS. According to Meta, third-party manufacturers are already preparing to release new headsets with it.

For example, ASUS will release a gaming headset under its Republic of Gamers brand. And Lenovo plans to produce balanced devices for both work and entertainment.

Even Xbox will have its own AR headset with Meta Horizon OS. The device will allow connecting to Xbox Cloud Gaming (the service is not available in Ukraine).

The company also announced the development of a new framework for spatial applications that will help mobile developers create mixed reality experiences.

Developers will be able to use the tools they are already familiar with to port their mobile apps to Meta Horizon OS or create entirely new mixed reality apps. Developers can apply for access here.