Google is rolling out an update for the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, and Google Pixel Fold that should fix mobile network connectivity issues, 9to5Google reports.

The update has already appeared on smartphones sold by Verizon, a US mobile operator, and should soon be available on all other devices.

The updates are available for download and self-installation on the 9to5Google website, but manual updates require some technical knowledge and may damage your smartphone.

If you are not sure, it is better to wait for an update from Google.