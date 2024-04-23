In Fortnite v29.30 update, a new See Confrontational Emotes setting will be added to hide offensive emotions in the game.

Over the years, the use of certain emotions has become too toxic, which is why Epic Games decided to allow the four most “confrontational” ones to be hidden: Laugh It Up, Take the L, Whipcrack, Make It Plantain.

Players will have several options: show these emotions from everyone, show them only from group members, or hide them altogether. In the latter two options, emotions will be displayed as fixed poses and without sound.

The new setting can be found in the Social Privacy section. By default, these four emotions will be displayed only from friends in the group.