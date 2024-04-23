Polestar, an electric car manufacturer, has unveiled its first smartphone, the Polestar Phone, for the Chinese market, which will be able to easily connect to the company’s electric vehicles. Bloobmerg writes about it writes.

The smartphone was developed in collaboration with Meizu, which, like Polestar, is controlled by billionaire Li Shufu’s automotive conglomerate Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

The smartphone has an operating system adapted from Meizu’s Flyme Auto, which will allow you to easily display messages, calls, music, and videos on the screen.

It is known that the smartphone will also receive a 50-megapixel camera with 3x optical zoom, up to 1 TB of storage, IP68 water and dust protection, and Ultra-Wide Band support.

Earlier on Weibo, the company also shared that the smartphone’s screen has a 21:1 aspect ratio, 2K+ resolution, and 2.2 millimeter thick bezels. It will cost 7 388 yuan (~$1019).

In addition, the company claims that the smartphone and its packaging are made of environmentally friendly materials. For the frame of the smartphone, aerospace-grade aluminum NP66 was used.

Other specifications are still unknown.