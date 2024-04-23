Adobe is adding new generative AI tools to Photoshop. Now users will be able to generate images directly in the program and continue working with them, The Verge reports.

The most notable tool is Reference Image, where users can create a library of images that the AI will use as examples when generating new ones.

For example, instead of repeatedly changing a prompt like “blue vintage truck with flower stickers,” users can provide a reference image that Photoshop will use as a reference.

Adobe expects users to use only images for which they have the rights.

It is also reported that Adobe will not use user-provided references to teach Firefly. Although responsibility for ownership rests with users, Adobe says the tool is safe for commercial use.

There will also be a Generate Background feature that will create a background for objects in the frame. And the Enhance Detail function will make the image sharper.

There’s also a Generate Similar feature that uses one of three images created by the Firefly tools in Photoshop as a reference to create similar content. And the Generate Image feature allows users to generate an image from scratch with just a text promo.

Adobe’s Firefly 3 model is also available outside of Photoshop. Adobe claims that the latest Firefly model delivers photo-realistic quality through better lighting and attention to detail.

The new features are currently only available to Photoshop beta users and will be open to all users later this year.

Last year, Adobe added new AI features to Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2024.