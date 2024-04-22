Japan’s antitrust regulator claims that Google used tactics that harmed the competitiveness of local businesses. This was reported by Bloomberg.

We are talking about Yahoo Japan. According to the Fair Trade Commission of Japan, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, restricted Yahoo’s access to the technologies necessary to generate targeted advertising revenue from mobile search from 2015 to 2022.

The Commission reported that Alphabet changed its behavior as soon as it noticed this practice. The company has promised to provide Yahoo Japan with access to targeted keyword advertising technologies.

The Japanese regulators will continue to monitor the situation and reserve the right to reopen the investigation against Google. This promise was part of the first-ever administrative action taken by the Fair Trade Commission of Japan against Alphabet, which went unpunished.

The Japanese authorities are also investigating Alphabet’s actions to find out whether it approached local smartphone manufacturers with a proposal to promote its search engine on the devices.