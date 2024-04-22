It happened before, it happened again. After the launch of the main versions of the new Porsche Cayenne, the German company has added another, but very special one – the Porsche Cayenne GTS.

Literally everything makes this crossover special. For example, its appearance: the Porsche Cayenne GTS stands out with its own front bumper, matching GTS logos, black decorative elements and 21-inch wheels.

Or the engine: the 4-liter turbo-V8 gasoline engine produces 500 hp of power – 40 hp more than its predecessor and 26 hp more than the “regular” Porsche Cayenne S; but slightly less than the “maximum” Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. Together with an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive system, this is enough to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 275 km/h. In addition, the Porsche Cayenne GTS crossover has a stiffer and slightly lowered suspension – the ground clearance has been reduced by 10 mm to improve handling.

This means that the new Porsche Cayenne GTS is designed not so much for maximum power as for exciting cornering and driver-oriented handling. This is emphasized by the interior: sporty dark seats, grippy Race-Tex coating, and red stitching.

Of course, special versions of Porsche are not cheap. The Porsche Cayenne GTS crossover in Germany will cost from 138 thousand euros, and the Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe version is even more expensive – from 141.7 thousand euros. Sales of the new model in the European market will start this summer. I wonder when we will see the first Porsche Cayenne GTS in Ukraine?