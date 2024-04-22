Due to claims of seven years of support for the Pixel device, Google is working on a feature to collect and display information about the state of the hardware, Android Authority reports.

The fact that updates will be delivered for seven years does not mean that the smartphone will last for 7 years. Since the end of last year, Google has been working to bring useful information about the device’s hardware to the surface.

Some of this information was briefly displayed on the Settings > About Phone > Battery Info page before it was removed in the March Android 14 QPR2 update, as this page is supposed to be available only in the upcoming Pixel 8a and later versions.

In addition to information about the battery status, Google also plans to display information about the status of the device’s storage. Both sets of information will be available in the new Device Diagnostics app.

At the heart of the Device Diagnostics app is the new storage lifetime API in Android 15, which “returns the remaining life of the internal storage as a percentage integer.” If the API returns 90, for example, it means that 90% of the storage device’s useful life is left.

Although the aforementioned patch has not yet been integrated into AOSP, the API is already present and activated in the latest release of Android 15 beta 1. This is because the patch that Google submitted to AOSP has already been integrated into Google’s internal Android codebase, which the company actually uses to create its Android builds.

However, only some devices (e.g., Google’s Pixel line) will show the remaining life with 1% granularity, while others will show it with less precise granularity of 10%. On some devices, such memory chip diagnostics may not be possible at all due to hardware limitations.