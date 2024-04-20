The first reviews for Zack Snyder’s new film Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver have started to appear on Rotten Tomatoes, and these are the worst ratings the director has ever received in his career.

Now, based on 11 critics’ reviews, the movie has a score of only 9%. They say that although the first movie was bad, the second movie is a complete disaster. On the IMDB, the movie has only one review and a 5.9 rating so far.

«There’s no doubt that Snyder created an interesting world – he just forgot to tell an interesting story in it,» wrote Ian Sandwell from Digital Spy.

Several critics have also noted that Zack Snyder is too much into slow motion. Others call the first two films trailers for the third, but in general, Snyder has said that he has ideas for all six.