Supergiant Games has conducted a three-hour demonstration of Hades 2 gameplay. The developer demonstrated new game mechanics and designs of Greek gods.

Supergiant’s creative director Greg Kasavin and studio director Amir Rao showed the abilities of the game’s new protagonist, Melinoë, who is the sister of Zagreus, the protagonist of the first game.

Kasavin and Rao noted that players do not have to have played the first part and have any specific knowledge of Greek mythology to enjoy the game.

For old fans, the developers also left a lot of nice references.

Melina is a witch and assassin who is skillful with her staff. Therefore, the gameplay for her will be significantly different from the game for Zagrei. Kasavin and Rowe also showed a new rendition of gods such as Hermes, Aphrodite, Demeter, Zeus, and others.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The game is now in access for technical testing and anyone can submit a request to contribute to the game’s improvement. The developers hope to quickly fix any issues that players may find, and then the game will be released in early access this spring. We also remind you that the project will have a full Ukrainian text localization.