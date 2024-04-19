Meta will start rolling out new versions of its Llama 3-based Meta AI assistant across its products, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook, The New York Times reports.

The latest technology will be introduced in more than ten countries, including Australia, Canada, Singapore, and the United States. However, Ukraine is not on this list.

The AI assistant will appear almost everywhere in Meta’s products – in the news feed, search feed, and chats. Meta AI will be powered by Llama 3, the company’s latest and most powerful large-scale language model, which was released on April 18, 2024.

“With LLaMA 3, Meta A.I. will now be the most intelligent freely available assistant,” Mr. Zuckerberg said in an interview. “And because we’ve reached the quality level we want, we’re now going to make it much more prominent and easier to use across all our apps.”

Llama’s Director of Product Development Chris Cox said that Meta has caught up and surpassed its competitors with the release of Llama 3.

Meta started introducing AI into its apps last year on a limited scale, introducing a series of chatbots and AI-powered characters in September that could engage in conversations with users.

But the new initiative surpasses the previous ones in terms of scale and purpose, placing AI products in the most visible and most used parts of Meta’s applications.

Meta will use AI not only to create content and recommendations, but also to improve ad targeting and in its virtual reality headsets.