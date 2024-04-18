This month, the Twitch app on smartphones will have a TikTok-like feature. Users will have access to a switch in the Feed that will display live broadcasts or clips from previous streams. The Verge writes about this .

In the live streaming feed, users will see a variety of streams from people they already follow or from creators that Twitch thinks might be interesting.

The clip feed will also include clips from past broadcasts of people to whom viewers are already subscribed, as well as from new, potentially interesting streamers.

As with regular broadcasts, viewers will be shown ads between clips and live streams, but Jess Sang, the company’s product manager, said that the ads can be easily “scrolled through.”