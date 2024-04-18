The official mod editor for CD Projekt’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available for testing on Steam – though only for selected users at first, Eurogamer reports. The editor will be available to the public later this year.

The editor, officially known as The Witcher 3 REDkit, is described as a “comprehensive modding tool” based on the same tools CD Projekt used to create Wild Hunt and which should provide almost unlimited freedom in creating mods.

The editor will allow you to create your own quests, items, weapons, characters, animations, and even entire locations. If you want, you can create a full-fledged new game, just like in the mod editor for The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.

REDkit is currently in beta testing and CD Projekt warns that players may encounter some issues. Those who are not concerned can join the testing by heading to the REDkit page on Steam and requesting access.

Access will be provided in stages. CD Projekt notes that for the editor to work correctly, users must have The Witcher 3 installed.

In addition to the REDkit playtest, CD Projekt has launched a beta version of the Steam Workshop for Wild Hunt, which will host mods created with the editor.

Everyone can access the Workshop, even those who are not participating in the test, but only after joining a special group on Steam and registering for the beta. To join, find The Witcher 3 in your Steam library, go to “Properties” > “Beta”, and then select “workshop_test” from the drop-down list.

The Witcher 3 REDkit editor will be available for PC users only.