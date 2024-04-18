The French company Citroen has just unveiled a new Citroen C3 Aircross crossover: this is the second generation of the model and it brings radical changes.

It’s worth noting that the Citroen C3 Aircross was one of the smallest models in the modern SUV lineup of the “double chevron”. Therefore, there was a certain potential for an increase in size – after all, there was still a considerable “size gap” to the older Citroen C5 Aircross crossover. And so it happened: the Citroen C3 Aircross was not only completely updated, but also significantly increased in size – now its length has reached 4.39 meters.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Due to the increased size and new interior layout, we managed to significantly increase the interior and even make it 7-seater! Of course, the two seats in the last row will be only nominal, but for some buyers this option may be the key to choosing this particular model.

In addition, the new Citroen C3 Aircross crossover should attract with a wide range of powertrains: a traditional internal combustion engine, a hybrid version or an all-electric version. However, the question of all-wheel drive remains open; after all, the Citroen C3 Aircross has never had a 4×4 option before, limited to front-wheel drive.

We will learn more details soon, closer to the European launch of the model. This is expected to happen this summer.