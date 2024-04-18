SoftServe is starting to integrate AI tools into the real work of teams on client projects. This is stated in the company’s announcement.

The move comes after a large-scale internal study that showed that generative AI can increase the productivity of development teams by up to 45% and speed up project development time by 30%.

“As of now, SoftServe’s AI technology is being used by teams on 9 pilot projects for clients, including businesses in the financial sector, industrial production, retail, and other industries,” SoftServe said.

The teams were prepared for the new approach within 1-2 weeks, and special trainings were held for them. They included an analysis of team processes, tasks, and specialized selection of prompts to ensure the best results.

“The first results show positive dynamics. We managed to reduce software development time on projects by 20%, Quality Control by 25%, Test Automation by 20%, and technical documentation creation by 17%,” SoftServe added.

The tools used by the teams include: GitHub Copilot, CodeWhisperer, and Duet AI for programming, ChatGPT, MS Copilot 365 for word processing, and NEO Platform, an AI-based enterprise web platform.

In addition, the company has started developing gen AI assistants for specific specializations such as architecture, business analysis, and testing. The assistants can automate entire clusters of processes related to different areas.

By the end of the year, the company plans to scale the use of generative AI to hundreds of client projects involving 1000+ specialists. At the same time, the company continues to research new tools and formats for interacting with AI to further maximize the productivity of development teams.

SoftServe is a global IT company with Ukrainian roots that provides software development and consulting services. The company’s headquarters are located in Lviv and Austin (USA).The company is working on more than 900 active projects for clients in North America, the EU, and Asia.