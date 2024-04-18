The British company Skytrax has published a list of the world’s best airports as part of the World Airport Awards 2024. This was reported by Bloomberg.

This year, Hamad Airport in Qatar topped the ranking, with its constant competitor, Singapore Changi, in second place. Seoul Incheon took third place, while Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports were ranked fourth and fifth.

Вhe rating is based on the results of a customer satisfaction survey. Below is a list of the best airports in 2024, with last year’s results in parentheses.