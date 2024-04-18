Apple plans to invest more than $250 million to build and expand its campus in Ang Mo Kio, one of Singapore’s planning districts. The company’s intentions are reported by Reuters.

“Singapore is a truly unique place, and we are proud of the connection we have built with this dynamic community of creators, learners, and dreamers,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

It also says that the company plans to carry out major modernization of two buildings acquired in 2022, which are located opposite the existing offices. As of now, Apple has more than 3,600 employees in Singapore.

In addition, according to Bloomberg, Tim Cook will also meet with Lawrence Wong, who is to become Singapore’s prime minister next month, as well as his predecessor, Lee Hsien Loong.

This will be one of the last stops of the company’s CEO on his tour, during which he traveled to various countries in Southeast Asia. The purpose of these trips is to look for new opportunities and markets for expansion outside of China.