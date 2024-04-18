Google Maps will receive a large-scale 3D update. In the future, users will be able to fill maps with 3D buildings while using navigation. The ability to visually see buildings in 3D can help drivers better navigate the environment.

This was reported by an insider @AssembleDebug in his X.

Google maps has added the option for "Show 3D buildings" during navigation. It has been in testing for some time. Google Maps beta version 125 makes it available for everyone. It has been already possible to view 3D buildings in normal map view through layer option. #Google pic.twitter.com/hEFsOOKKcT — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) April 16, 2024

The new feature has been in testing for some time now. In the beta version 125 of Google Maps, it became available to everyone.

3D building models have a simplified design to ensure better performance and image clarity. This level of detail will be maintained so that users can easily navigate the city. The visible height of buildings and their general shape will help users recognize them and plan their route better.