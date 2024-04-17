The Nissan Qashqai crossover has always been and remains one of the market leaders in its class. But in order to keep the “focus” of customers’ attention, it is necessary to update the model and introduce new technologies.

And that’s exactly what we’ve done! So, the key design changes of the Nissan Qashqai are immediately noticeable: a new front bumper, a grille without frames, integrated almost triangular headlights.

However, these are not the only changes in the car’s appearance. Thus, the updated Nissan Qashqai crossover has received new headlights with a different pattern and a rear bumper with dark inserts. In addition, a new N-Design package and 20-inch wheels have been added.

The interior of the Nissan Qashqai also has small but noticeable changes. For example, new materials for the front panel, an updated multimedia system with Google services and the branded AVM surround view, which now provides a 3D picture.

There is no information about changes to powertrains, so we can count on the already known range of versions. And also on a quick start of sales: the updated Nissan Qashqai crossover should appear in Ukraine in July this year.