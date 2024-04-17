Take-Two is preparing to make an announcement on the Mafia series of games in the near future. This was reported by Insider Gaming with reference to the user Kurakasis in X.

A little earlier, Kurakasis had already announced the announcement of new games, finding trademarks for new projects. Also, on the eve of his post, he had already mentioned the Mafia series with a hint of a possible information leak in the future.

I can tell you that a few days ago, Take-Two began preparations for an announcement regarding the Mafia series It's hard for me to determine the timeframe, but with Judas I've seen them gearing up for the new trailer about 3-4 weeks before it dropped, so… Soon™️ 🙂 — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) April 16, 2024

Last year, there were also new job postings for the upcoming game in the series. At that time, the game was described as “an unannounced, multi-platform game currently in pre-production using Unreal Engine 5”.

Also in 2022, it was reported that the next game in the series would be set in the Mafia’s homeland of Sicily. At the time, it was said that it would be a prequel that would take place long before the first Mafia game.

The last game in the series, Mafia III, was released back in 2016. It was the first part developed by Hangar 13, not Illusion Softworks. Back then, the sequel was not well received by fans. Even now, the third installment has a 5.4 rating on Metacritic, although the Definitive Edition has improved the situation a bit and received a 7.3.