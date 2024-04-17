HMD is preparing to launch its first non-Nokia smartphone, the HMD Pulse. The MySmartPrice team and a well-known OnLeaks insider shared the first high-quality renders of the phone.

According to OnLeaks, the smartphone will have a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display with a front camera notch. The HMD Pulse will have a fairly simple design with flat edges and three color options: blue, black, and pink.

As for the other known details, the main rear camera will probably be 13 megapixels, while the second one is still unknown. The smartphone will have a 5000 mAh battery. There are also rumors that HMD Pulse will run on an octa-core chipset, but further details are unknown.

Markings on the dual camera at the back also claim that the Pulse will support AI features for photos and videos, but further details are unknown.

The presentation of the smartphone and its release in India is expected to take place soon. There is no information on availability in Ukraine and other parts of the world.