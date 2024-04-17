In 2023, Pimax released a virtual reality headset called Pimax Crystal. This week, the company held a presentation of Pimax Frontier 2024, announcing two new editions of Pimax Crystal that add unique features.

Pimax announces two new unique VR headsets

Pimax Crystal Light

This headset is a special offer from Pimax, it is not a standalone headset like Crystal and is designed specifically for use with a PC. Eliminating the battery and other standalone modules reduced the headset’s weight by 30% and its price to $699. This makes it a compelling choice in the current VR market. It is already available for pre-order.

Pimax Crystal Super

According to the developer, this is an ultra-high-end headset with significantly better features and functions than the original Pimax Crystal.

The Super version can use one of the additional removable modules. Or “3840×3840 per eye” based on a QLED screen and refresh rate up to 120 Hz. Or “4K per eye” with micro-OLED displays and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

With these differences in mind, the Super QLED model costs 1799 USD, while the Super Micro-OLED costs 1999 USD. If you don’t want to choose, you can get a set with both screens for $2,399. These options can be reserved now and will ship sometime in Q4 2024.

Pimax Airlink

In addition to the headsets, Pimax also introduced the 60G Airlink module, which provides high-fidelity wireless virtual reality on Pimax Crystal and Crystal Super using WiGig technology. This module is an add-on that costs $299.

You can also watch the presentation in video format: