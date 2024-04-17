Motorola has launched new wireless headphones Moto Buds Plus за $129. One of the key features is the Bose certification.

The company does not go into details about the collaboration, but the official store page says that Moto Buds Plus features Sound by Bose and combines Bose’s expertise in active noise cancellation and equalization.

In a commentary to The Verge, Bose spokesperson Joan Berthiaume said that they worked closely with Motorola’s engineering team to deliver premium sound and active noise cancellation for the category and price range that Buds Plus falls into.

Other specifications include support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking, but only for compatible Motorola smartphones and supported content. The headphones also have a transparency mode, water-repellent design, and provide 8 hours of music playback or 38 hours with a case.