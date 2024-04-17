HMD, in collaboration with Heineken and Bodega, has introduced The Boring Phone, a folding phone that was created “to take you back to the days before smartphones.” This was reported by The Verge.

Heineken’s site says that “a smartphone is too interesting for social life, which is why you need a boring one.” In general, one of the key features of The Boring Phone is that it has almost no functions. However, the phone has everything you need for an interesting social life:

the worst email for productivity, the best for social life;

the ability to take photos in which your friends will turn into pixels;

navigation is your friends who are just one SMS away;

play less, talk to your friends more.

The phone is drop-proof, and it has a transparent design that encourages users to hide the device behind stickers. It also has a battery that will last until the end of the party and, of course, allows you to end the call with a dramatic slam of the lid.

Looking at the specs, The Boring Phone has a 2.8-inch QVGA display inside and a 1.77-inch display outside, a 0.3-megapixel camera, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also supports calling and texting via 2G, 3G and 4G.

The plan is to produce only 5,000 of these devices, which will be given away as gifts via social media. The campaign will be launched first in the UK and later in other markets.