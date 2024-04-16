The publication continues below the advertisement

New games that will appear in the Xbox/PC Game Pass catalog during the second half of April have been announced.

Available now:

Harold Halibut(Cloud, PC and console) – April 16

Harold Halibut is a stop-motion animated story-oriented game about friendship and life on a giant spaceship that sank in an alien ocean. The game is available immediately on Game Pass.

Незабаром:

Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, console and PC) – April 17

An inventive combination of Action and Tower Defense genres. The game has a cooperative mode for two players and has received good reviews.

EA Sports NHL 24 (console only) EA Play – April 18

An annual sports simulator from Electronic Art. This month it’s hockey.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, console and PC) – April 23

A traditional old-school jRPG from the creators of Suikoden I/II. The game offers many characters, tactical intense battles and nostalgic sprite graphics.

Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, console and PC) – April 25

Soulslike is about a cartoon crab. The game will feature a demanding combat system in the spirit of more serious representatives of the genre, a variety of equipment made from underwater debris, and a nice visual style. Another Crab’s Treasure is available immediately on Game Pass.

Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC) – April 26

It is a hyper-realistic medieval city-planning simulator, similar to the Ukrainian The Island, but set in Western Europe and earlier. In addition, unlike The Island, this game will also have combat events.

Have A Nice Death (Cloud, console and PC) – April 30

A 2D roguelike where you play as the overworked Death, whose subordinates went on a rampage, ruining his vacation plans.

DLC / and updates:

Ark: Survival Ascended – Scorched Earth – Available now

Conan Exiles: Age of War Chapter 4 – Available now

Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition – Available now

On April 30, the catalog will be abandoned by: