Tesla customers who were waiting for their Cybertrucks say the company has canceled their scheduled deliveries, citing an “unexpected delay in preparing your vehicle.” This was reported by Ars Technica.

There was no official statement from the company about the suspension of car deliveries. The exact reason why Tesla is suspending deliveries to new customers is also not disclosed. However, a possible reason could be a problem with the accelerator pedal.

One Cybertruck owner posted a video on TikTok showing that the metal pad was partially coming off the pedal itself and getting stuck under the panel, which caused the pedal to lock into position. Another Cybertruck owner also said that he crashed into a pole because of acceleration problems.

This is not a new story for Tesla. Back in 2017, there were reports that the Model S and Model X had a similar malfunction. Back then, the company was the target of a class action lawsuit based on at least 23 cases.

However, in 2023, a safety researcher in Minnesota published his investigation, which showed how potential voltage surges in the Tesla inverter could lead to acceleration of the car. Then documents about more than 2,400 complaints from customers about the problem with sudden unintentional braking of the car were leaked.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which by 2020, after all the company’s objections, decided not to investigate, has now taken up the case after further complaints and reports in 2023.