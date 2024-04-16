Reddit users have discovered a code in Spotify’s app that indicates the company plans to add lossless audio to its upcoming Music Pro premium plan. This was reported by The Verge.

Lossless audio is an audio file that has been compressed without losing any information, so the audio will sound like the original master file. This way, the track will have more details that the listener can notice. To listen to lossless audio, we recommend using special equipment, such as premium wired headphones.

Spotify will provide audio files in FLAC format up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz. In comparison, Apple Music offers lossless files in the range of 16-bit/44.1 kHz to 24-bit/192 kHz.

But to justify the higher price, Spotify is also planning to add a few more things to its premium plan. Music Pro will unlock a new remix feature for speeding up, mixing, and otherwise editing tracks. There are also reports of a headphone optimization feature for some specific models, such as Apple’s AirPods.