Sonic the Hedgehog 3 seemed promising when it was announced that Shadow the Hedgehog would appear in the movie. But Paramount Pictures is raising the stakes and adding Keanu Reeves to the cast.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the famous actor has been cast as Shadow, a traditional anti-hero in the Sonic universe, who, in addition to his sharp temper, is known for his love of motorcycles and firearms.

The studio has yet to make an official announcement. The news of Reeves’ casting comes after director Jeff Fowler announced that the next Sonic movie will be inspired by the Sega Dreamcast game Sonic Adventure 2, which first introduced Shadow in 2001.

According to the announcement trailer and messages from the director in X, the film is due to hit the big screens on December 20, 2024.