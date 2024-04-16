IKEA is launching its BRÄNNBOLL collection with 20 different items that the company hopes will appeal to gamers. This is part of IKEA’s ongoing efforts to enter the lucrative gaming market, which began in 2021 with the launch of its partnership with ASUS Republic of Gamers.

“With BRÄNNBOLL, we are embracing the idea that gaming is for everyone and belongs everywhere in the home. It’s about making it simple for people to create spaces that adapt to gaming, living, and everything in between,” says Philip Dilé, Product Design Developer at IKEA.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

According to IKEA, the main focus of this new collection is the seating, with several options that it says “support different play postures and scenarios.” The only questionable solution is the use of an inflatable chair, which sounds like an ergonomic nightmare and will inevitably end up in the trash.

There’s also a play station, which is the most focused part of this new collection. IKEA says it will feature “a folding tabletop, integrated PC storage in the tower, cable organization that easily transforms from a playground to a discreet storage unit.”

Gamers who want to add some color to their lives while maintaining gaming-oriented features can look forward to the release of the BRÄNNBOLL collection in September 2024.