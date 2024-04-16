The ENERMAX PlatiGemini is the first 80 PLUS Platinum power supply to support both Intel ATX 3.1 and ATX12VO standards.

Adding the latest standards to your products is quite risky due to their uniqueness and low prevalence, so PlatiGemini supports both 24-pin motherboards and 10-pin ATX12VO energy efficient motherboards, offering versatility for current and future technology requirements.

By supplying only 12 volts to system components, it eliminates the need to convert to other voltage levels that are no longer in use. And with support for 24-pin mainstream motherboards, it provides adaptability to any current or future technical needs, bridging the gap between different specifications and ready for sustainable computing.

PlatiGemini is compatible with PCIe 5.1 and Intel ATX 3.1 standards and features a proprietary cable with a robust 12V-12×6 connector that provides ample power for high-end graphics cards and demanding tasks. The PlatiGemini contains 100% industrial Japanese capacitors and its energy efficiency exceeds the standards set by 80 PLUS Platinum certification, which means up to 94% efficiency under typical loads and up to 74% efficiency under ultra-low load of 2%.

The PlatiGemini also features ENERMAX’s patented Dust-free Rotation (DFR) self-cleaning technology, which can remove dust by instantly reversing the fan’s rotation. Users can also manually trigger the DFR function using the [DF] button for active cleaning.