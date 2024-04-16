Depositphotos, together with Bria.ai, is launching its own AI image generator. Its goal is to solve the problem of creating commercially secure images for business. This was reported in the marketplace.

“The tool allows you to unleash your creativity: creators who don’t find the image they need in the stock library can simply create it. Generated content in high quality is available for personal and commercial use,” – зsaid Alina Volchek, General Manager of Depositphotos.

The platform is built on ethical principles and generates exclusive and licensed content. The new product offers:

Commercial security . The tool provides a standard license for digital and print use of the generated images on various platforms, in advertising, marketing, UI/UX design, packaging, newspapers, magazines, books, etc.

Exclusive licensing . Users receive an exclusive license to the generated images. In addition, Depositphotos does not add the generated AI content to the stock library, so all visuals remain unique.

Legal security . The tool does not use copyrighted elements to avoid risks.

High quality images . All files created using the generator from Depositphotos have a resolution of 2048 × 2048 pixels.

Professional design. The tool gives users the ability to create advanced images. All you need to do is enter a detailed description to get four unique images to choose from for your projects and campaigns.

The tool is currently available for Depositphotos users with active plans. Later, the company will open access to the AI generator to all users.

Depositphotos is a marketplace with over 280 million royalty-free images, videos, and music files. Bria.ai offers Visual Generative AI for commercial use and cooperates with customers to democratize this technology.