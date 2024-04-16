Limitless Pendant is an atypical AI accessory. If Humane Ai Pin or Rabbit R1 try to multitask, Limitless Pendant specializes in recording and subsequent processing of everything its user hears. The Verge writes about the new device in its article.

The small, round device, which is attached to the collar of a shirt, is actually a microphone that sends recordings to a secure location in the cloud.

Limitless Pendant is probably best thought of as a memoing assistant that transcribes audio recordings-from individual meetings to entire days-to form an archive of information.

The device will be able to use the storage of recordings and transcribed texts to outline the main conclusions from a work meeting or write a draft of an email.

Limitless co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker calls it a way to improve your ability to remember and access information far beyond your biological capabilities.

The company, which until recently was known as Rewind, started working in the digital space with an application that tracks and remembers all user activity on a device, with the ability to further process and highlight conclusions.

The company has raised more than $33 million from investors, including Sam Altman of OpenAI.

“Personally, I have several meetings in a row, and I want to be 100% focused on the person I’m meeting with,” says Siroker. “I can’t take notes so it doesn’t interfere with my ability to communicate with the person in front of me.

The Limitless Pendant AI accessory is already on sale for $99. The company expects the first devices to be shipped in August.