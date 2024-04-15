Western Digital plans to release the first 4TB SD card next year. The company will demonstrate the upcoming product next week, Ars Technica reports.

Western Digital’s SD card will comply with the SD Association’s Secure Digital Ultra Capacity (SDUC) standard under the SanDisk brand and will be marketed for “complex media and entertainment experiences” such as high-resolution, high-frame rate video.

The card will utilize the Ultra High Speed-1 (UHS-1) bus interface, which supports a maximum theoretical transfer rate of up to 104 MB/s. The minimum write speed will be 10 MB/s.

With these characteristics, the upcoming SD card will be able to support video formats that require a lot of storage space, including 8K, although it will not be fast enough to support 8K video recording without processing.

Western Digital is expected to provide more information about the SD card at an upcoming event, as the announcement did not include other details such as the type of NAND the card will use or whether it will support DDR200/DDR208 mode.

Western Digital did not say how much the SD card will cost, but given its advanced features and target audience of professional creators, it will likely command a premium price.

Today, the largest available SD card capacity is 1 TB.